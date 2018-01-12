Rovers pair Moore and Taulapapa return for Halifax clash

FEATHERSTONE Rovers welcome back veterans Richard Moore and Misi Taulapapa for Sunday’s home pre-season game against Halifax (3pm).

Ex-Halifax forward Moore and former Samoan international Taulapapa both missed the 32-16 win at Castleford Tigers on Boxing Day.

Former Featherstone Lions player Gareth Gale will make his home debut, along with trialist hooker Danny Maskill.

Scott Wheeldon and John Davies, who have minor injuries, miss out.

Chris Ulugua, Jason Walton and Ian Hardman also remain sidelined.

Featherstone’s 18-man squad is:

Anthony Thackeray, Brad Knowles, Connor Farrell, Danny Maskill, Frankie Mariano, Gareth Gale, James Lockwood, Josh Hardcastle, Keal Carlile, Luke Briscoe, Luke Cooper, Martyn Ridyard, Matty Wildie, Misi Taulapapa, Richard Moore, Sam Brooks, Shaun Robinson, Tom Holmes.

Matchday admission is £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 juniors.