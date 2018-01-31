Rovers looking to finish in top two says winger Robinson

WINGER Shaun Robinson says Featherstone Rovers are aiming for a top-two finish in the Betfred Championship after finishing fourth in the table for the last two seasons.

Former Swinton Lions player Robinson, a close-season signing, is set to make his competitive debut for Rovers in Sunday’s opening game against Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium.

“We need to win our first four games of the season, without a doubt,” said Robinson.

“It is certainly a goal of ours as we are pushing for a top-two finish. We have to start strongly.

“I have really enjoyed getting into the swing of things during our pre-season friendlies. The team is progressing well.

“It is about us peaking at the right time, though, and you don’t want that to happen too early in the piece.

“John (Duffy) has tested a number of different combinations over the last four and five weeks and everyone has got to know each other.

“We are aiming to have a really solid backline, so we can feed off what the halves are doing in the middle of the park.

“And I for one can’t wait to get going against Halifax this Sunday.”