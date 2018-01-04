Rovers Ladies looking to recruit players ahead of Super League season

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Ladies are holding a recruitment evening ahead of the start of the Women’s Super League season in April.

Anyone interested in joining the team is invited to attend the event in the Capper’s Bar at LD Nutrition Stadium on Wednesday, January 17 (7pm start).

The team will train every Wednesday when practice nights resume shortly.

Rovers, who are set to unveil a new head coach, reached last year’s Women’s Super League Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final.

Featherstone skipper Andrea Dobson captained England in the recent Women’s World Cup. She was one of four Featherstone players in England’s squad.