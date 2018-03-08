Rovers host Leeds Rhinos in opening Women’s Super League fixture

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Ladies host Leeds Rhinos in their opening Women’s Super League fixture at LD Nutrition Stadium next month.

The game will kick off at 12.30pm on Sunday, April 8, as part of a double-header, prior to Featherstone’s Betfred Championship match against Dewsbury Rams (3pm).

The new-look competition, which also includes Bradford Bulls, Castelford Tigers, York City Knights, Wigan Warriors and St Helens, will see teams play each other twice over 14 regular- eason rounds.

The campaign will end on September 30 and the top four teams will then enter into semi-final play-offs, with first place playing fourth and second playing third.

The curtain will fall on the season following the Women’s Super League Grand Final, taking place on Saturday, October 13, at the Manchester Regional Arena.

Featherstone closed their 2017 campaign as Super League and Challenge Cup finalists.

Under new head coach Jonny Payne, they will be seeking silverware this year.

Bradford will open their campaign against Leeds on Sunday, April 15.

As seven clubs are involved in the competition, each team will have two bye weeks during the season and, as a result, Castleford will start their campaign on Sunday, April 22, at York.

Tickets for the double-header clash on April 8 are priced at £18 adults, £13 concessions and £5 juniors.

Adult and concession admission prices will rise on the day of the game and tickets are valid for both fixtures - Betfred Championship and Women’s Super League.