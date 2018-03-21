Rovers coach Duffy: We will have to do our homework on cup opponents Doncaster

FEATHERSTONE Rovers visit Doncaster in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round on the weekend of April 21-22 after trouncing North Wales Crusaders 66-6 in last night’s re-arranged match at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Doncaster defeated fellow League One side Newcastle Thunder 34-0 in the fourth round.

Featherstone coach John Duffy said: “Doncaster are a team who are really well coached so we will have to do our homework on them over the next couple of weeks and make sure we go there with the right game plan to get in the bag for the next round because we really do want to have a good cup run this year.”

York City Knights’ reward for knocking out Championship side Swinton Lions was a home game against Catalans Dragons.

Over 13,000 viewers tuned in last Saturday to watch National Conference League Premier Division side Normanton Knights play Rochdale Hornets in the fourth round at Featherstone Rovers.

A fifth round game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website The fixture chosen will be announced later.

The full fifth round draw is:

Warrington Wolves v Hunslet or Bradford Bulls, Barrow Raiders v Toronto Wolfpack, Widnes Vikings v Coventry Bears or Pilkington Recs, Leigh Centurions v London Broncos, Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets, Oldham v Hull KR, Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers, York City Knights v Catalans Dragons.