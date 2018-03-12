Rovers coach Duffy: There was lot to contend with in our win against Swinton

FEATHERSTONE coach John Duffy admitted he was just glad his side got through last Sunday’s niggly game against Swinton Lions with a 32-18 win.

“I didn’t feel there was any control over the game whatsoever,” said Duffy.

“I had players in the changing rooms with minor cuts and swellings where there shouldn’t be.

“There was certainly a lot to contend with. We knew what Swinton were going to throw at us but we could have dealt with it better than we did.

“I am just glad we got through the game to be honest. It is another win on the board but we have a few players we will now need to look after going into next weekend.”

Rovers playmaker Martyn Ridyard collided with a Lions player during the second half and left the field of play shortly afterwards.

He is is facing a short spell on the sidelines as a result but his situation will be monitored by medical staff ahead of Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth-round game against North Wales Crusaders.

Duffy added: “Martyn is struggling. He looks pretty sore and swollen, so I am not sure if he is going to be fit for this week.

“We just need to make sure the guys carrying knocks are ready for the trip to Wrexham.

“We are looking to enjoy a good run in the Challenge Cup and it will be tough for us at North Wales.”