Roberts looking forward to ‘awesome atmosphere’ at Elland Road

Key Castleford Tigers player Ben Roberts admits he knows little of the history of Elland Road, but is confident his team will not be lacking anything when they take on Leeds Rhinos tonight.

Roberts saw the ground first hand for the first time on Monday when he attended a joint Tigers and Rhinos press launch for the big game and is gearing up for a big return with Castleford for the Betfred Super League clash.

Ben Roberts in action for Castleford Tigers against Salford.

He said: “I don’t know much about Elland Road. The boys have had to speed me up on a bit about it, but I am looking forward to it.

“The atmosphere is going to be awesome and it’s going to be a tough game against Leeds who are playing pretty well at the minute.

“We are looking forward to the challenge.”

Roberts is facing his own challenge this year after his switch from half-back to full-back and revealed that he has been studying how others operate in the position, including Leeds’ young star Jack Walker.

He explained: “Since being in a new position I have found myself watching other games and studying other full-backs in terms of what they do and where they position themselves and stuff like that.

“Young Jack Walker is a full-back I think highly of. He is a very talented footballer and obviously the future of rugby league over here.”

Head coach Daryl Powell reckons Roberts has been getting better with each game he has had at full-back this year and Roberts agrees.

He said: “I know I have still got a lot in me in terms of getting myself right for the position, but I think the main thing is as long as I am improving each week and heading in the right direction with that, I think I’m doing well.”

Another new experience for Roberts is having games postponed because of the weather. Having three blank weekends has not helped the player’s flow or that of the Tigers team, but he reckons Cas can be happy with where they are.

He added: “We take games in patches of four and we are three from four at the minute.

“We are on target, but if we can get a win against Leeds I think that will boost us up and give us a lot of confidence.

“We’ve been getting games called off because of weather conditions and it’s crazy, I’ve never experienced that, but I suppose that’s life in the UK and part of rugby league over here.

“It is a bit of an inconvenience, but all we can do is concentrate on tonight’s game and hopefully we can turn up and put in a good performance.”