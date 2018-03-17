Pitch inspection at Castleford Tigers at 10.30am on Sunday

CASTLEFORD Tigers will hold a pitch inspection at 10.30am on Sunday ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s Betfred Super League match against Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (3.30pm kick-off).

Castleford groundstaff have been working hard to try to ensure the game goes ahead.

The Tigers will be keen to avoid another postponement following the cancellation of their game at Hull Kingston Rovers at the start of this month.

Walefield’s home Super League match against Widnes Vikings this evening was abandoned after 26 minutes because of player safety with Trinity leading 2-0.