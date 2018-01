Perfect 10 for Dudes as they beat Leading Ladies

FIVE Towns Quiz League Division Two leaders Golden Lion made it 10 wins from 10 matches with a 78-52 victory at Leading Ladies.

The Ferrybridge-based team are five points clear of second-placed Railwaymen who beat Little ‘Un 78-48.

Defending Division One champions Wanderers retained a two point lead over title rivals Flanagan’s Army.

Wanderers overcame Olde Taverners 80-65 and Flanagan’s came out on top 78-58 at Vulcan Mosquitoes.

RESULTS - Division 1: Featherstone Phoenix 71, Vulcan Bombers 61; Vulcan Mosquitoes 58, Flanagan’s Army 78; Wanderers 80, Olde Taverners 65.

Division 2: Kippax Ex-Service Club 67, Rockin Gladiators 56; Leading Ladies 52, Golden Lion Dudes 78; Railwaymen 78, Little ‘Un 48.

POSITIONS - Division One: Wanderers played 10, won 9, points 18; Flanagan’s Army 10-8-16; Vulcan Mosquitoes 10-6-13; Featherstone Phoenix 11-4-8; Olde Taverners 10-3-7; Crofton WMC 10-2-5; Vulcan Bombers 11-2-5.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes (Ferrybridge) 10-10-20; Railwaymen 10-7-15; G-Fivers 10-6-13; Rockin’ Gladiators 11-6-12; Kippax Ex-Service Club 11-4-8; Leading Ladies 10-1-2; Little ‘Un 10-1-2.

The draws for the league’s cup competitions were made on Monday evening. Ties will be played on February 15.

Knock-out Cup (round two): Flanagan’s Army v Olde Taverners, Little ‘Un v Golden Lion Dudes, Railwaymen v Featherstone Phoenix.

Plate Knock-out (round one): Crofton WMC v Leading Ladies, Kippax Ex-Service Club v Rockin’ Gladiators, Vulcan Mosquitoes v Vulcan Bombers.