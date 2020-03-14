York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets Cup tie moved to Featherstone Rovers

Sunday's Coral Challenge Cup sixth round tie between York City Knights and Rochdale Hornets has been switched to Featherstone Rovers' Post Office Road.

Knights said: "The club has been informed this morning [Saturday] via York City Football Club that the availability of the Bootham Crescent stadium facility has been cancelled.

"The Knights would like to sincerely apologise to our sponsors and fans of both York and Rochdale. We appreciate the inconvenience that this development may cause, but thank you for your continued support.

"The Knights would also like to place on record our thanks to Andy Mazey and the Rochdale club, the RFL and Featherstone Rovers for their rapid cooperation."

The tie will kick-off at 3pm and ticket prices remain at £15 Adults, £10 Concessions and free for under 16’s.