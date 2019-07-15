Three Castleford Tigers players in revised England Knights squad

Three Castleford Tigers players have been included in a revised England Knights Performance Squad to prepare for this autumn’s historic international fixture against Jamaica at the Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Back row forward Mike McMeeken, who has won two senior England caps, is recalled to the England set-up after injury, along with Castleford teammates Greg Minikin and Alex Foster.

Greg Minikin. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman, who has played for Featherstone Rovers on dual contract, and Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson are new selections along with London Broncos duo Jordan Abdull and Rob Butler.

Castleford's Oliver Holmes, along with Adam O’Brien, Oliver Roberts, Dean Hadley and Harvey Livett are omitted from the first KPS of 2019 that was announced in March.

The revised 37-man squad includes 19 players who experienced last autumn’s two-match trip to Papua New Guinea. They will meet in Leeds in August and September before the Knights head coach Paul Anderson trims the squad to prepare for the fixture against Jamaica on Sunday, October 20.

“It’s important that we revise the Knights squad on the basis of 2019 form, and it’s good that the guys now have the focus of the Jamaica game,” said Anderson, who has combined his role this year with a position as Warrington’s Academy head coach, and will again be assisted by Paul Sculthorpe in his role as the RFL’s England Pathways coach.

Alex Foster.

“All five new faces have earned their call-ups with their club performances in 2019 – Jordan Abdull and Rob Butler for London Broncos, Josh Bowden for Hull FC, Harry Newman for Leeds and Oliver Wilson for Bradford and Huddersfield.

“Harry and Oliver have moved quickly from the Academy squad who did so well last winter to the Knights set-up, and that’s exactly how we want our Pathways to work. There’s so much exciting young talent in the domestic game, and I’m really looking forward to working with this group for the rest of the 2019.”

England Knights Performance Squad (all players listed with professional and community clubs):

Alex Foster (Castleford Tigers, Wetherby Bulldogs)

Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers, Staines Titans)

Greg Minikin (Castleford Tigers, Wetherby Bulldogs)

Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons, Bold Miners)

Matt English (Huddersfield Giants, Stanley Rangers)

Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants, Siddal)

Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants, Dewsbury Celtic)

Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants, Greetland All Rounders)

Chris Atkin (Hull KR, Liverpool John Moores University)

Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR, Normanton Knights)

Josh Bowden (Hull FC, Hull Wyke)

Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC, West Hull)

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos, Newsome Panthers)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors)

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos, Lock Lane)

Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos, East Leeds)

Jordan Abdull (London Broncos, Skirlaugh)

Rob Butler (London Broncos, Medway Dragons)

Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils, Siddal)

Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils, Blackbrook Royals)

Jack Ashworth (St Helens, Rochdale Mayfield)

Matt Lees (St Helens, Rochdale Mayfield)

Danny Richardson (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets)

James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity, Crigglestone All Blacks)

Toby King (Warrington Wolves, Meltham All Blacks)

Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves, York RUFC)

Dec Patton (Warrington Wolves, Latchford Giants)

Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves, Culcheth Eagles)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves, Rylands Sharks)

Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors, Blackpool Scorpions)

Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors, Saddleworth Rangers)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors, Leigh Miners)

Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)