South Kirkby triumph in Dyson-Skidmore Trophy final

South Kirkby landed part one of their hoped for league and cup double when they triumphed in the final of the Dyson-Skidmore Trophy on Sunday.

Up against fellow Division One team Fairburn, they ran out convincing winners by an 88-run margin after a strong all-round display.

Opener Adam Rollin set them on the way when they went in first as he hit 71, including 10 fours and two sixes. Support came from Phil Crapper (19), but Kirkby were also grateful to some late order runs from Liam Rollin (31no) and Ben Elmore (22no) as they posted a 186-7 total from their 40 overs.

Fairburn only briefly threatened to make much of their reply when Craig Piggott (29) was at the crease. Wickets went down at regular intervals before they were all out for 98. Ricky Crompton led the Kirkby attack with 3-13 from eight overs while Elmore took 3-27 and David Rollin 2-24.