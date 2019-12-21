Sister Sledge to light up Pontefract Racecourse’s Disco Night meeting

The 2020 season at Pontefract Racecourse may not start until Tuesday, April 7, but tickets and badges are already on sale with the course offering racegoers fantastic deals for those who book their tickets early.

One of those race meetings is Disco Night which, in 2020, will be on Friday evening, May 22. This is fast becoming one of the most established events in the Pontefract racing calendar and the hugely popular meeting will see a show by international superstars Sister Sledge.

The heart of Sister Sledge is family. With trendsetting style and musical flair, Kathy, Joni, Kim, and Debbie Sledge created a unique sound that garnered Grammy nominations, number one hits, and timeless global anthems. Featuring an iconic vocal by Kathy — the lead singer and signature voice of Sister Sledge’s biggest hits — the lyrics to ‘We Are Family’ were inspired by the real-life dynamic between the four sisters and propelled them to worldwide fame.

Decades later, ‘We Are Family’ was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame (2008).

During the early-70s, Sister Sledge offered a fresh counterpart to the Jackson Five.

Ground breaking producers Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards (the CHIC Organization) completely revamped the group’s image on the number one ‘We Are Family’ (1979) album, which came with other hit songs like ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’, ‘Thinking of You’ and ‘Lost in Music’.

Throughout the 80s, they fired up the charts with ‘Got to Love Somebody’, ‘Next Time You’ll Know’, ‘All American Girls’, ‘He’s Just a Runaway’, ‘My Guy”, number one smash ‘Frankie’, and an early version of ‘All the Man I Need’, recorded years before Whitney Houston scored her hit with the song.

To this day, the Sledge sisters remain one of popular music’s most admired musical families. Whether performing in different configurations of the group for different occasions, honouring their sister Joni, who passed away in 2017, or coming back together for a worthy cause, their greatest achievement is bringing the world together through a song.

Tickets for this event are on sale now but will be strictly limited. Racegoers are encouraged to book early to secure their place either by the Racecourse website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk or over the phone on 01977 781307.