Showcase champions Pontefract win horse racing's top course award

Pontefract Racecourse has been crowned Showcase Champion for 2019 at the tenth annual Racecourse Association Awards event.

Held this year at Hamilton Park Racecourse, the Showcase & Awards, partnered by Moët Hennessy, Racing Post and Great British Racing (GBR), celebrate excellence and innovation in racecourse customer experience.

As well as being named overall Showcase Champion, Pontefract’s Guinness World Record-winning Uniquely Yorkshire raceday wowed the judges in the Events category by creating the world’s biggest image of a whippet made up of racegoers.

Delighted Norman Gundill MBE, managing director of Pontefract Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to be named as the Showcase Champion Racecourse. To have been named as Champion by a panel of expert judges and amongst our peers means the world.

“I believe that with Pontefract winning the Champion accolade it shows that any racecourse can achieve great things with the right mindset. We’re a proud member of Go Racing in Yorkshire and strive to give our customers the best day out possible. My thanks must go to my incredible team.

“Of all the awards the racecourse has won during my tenure, this certainly means the most. It’s an evening we will never forget.”

Maggie Carver, Racecourse Association chairman, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Pontefract Racecourse has been crowned with our most prestigious accolade, Showcase Champion.

"This was an exceptional year for Pontefract, having been selected as finalists in three categories. Under the astute leadership of Norman Gundill and Richard Hammill, the racecourse has continued to develop and innovate.

“In 2019, with both an increase in attendance and racegoer satisfaction scores, Pontefract demonstrated an outstanding raceday experience for customers.”