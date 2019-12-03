Season ticket sales on the rise as Castleford Tigers target 4,000 figure

Castleford Tigers have reported an increase in season ticket sales from the same period in 2018 and are well on their way to the target number they are aiming for.

The club’s early bird deadline on season tickets came to an initial close on Sunday with the Tigers are happy to say that sales are five per cent up on the deadline week this time last year.

The recruitment of five first team squad members in Danny Richardson, Sosaia Feki, George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts and Tyla Hepi, plus the retention of Jordan Rankin is proving a popular draw ahead of the forthcoming Betfred Super League season.

Season tickets also offer better value for money than before with five teams included in the package – first team, the newly restored reserves side, the women’s Super League team, under 18s and under 16s.

The club has now extended the early bird and direct debit deadlines for one more week as the Tigers target 4,000 season ticket holders before the 2020 campaign gets under way.

This means fans will now have until 6pm on Sunday, December 8 to buy their 2020 season ticket at the cheaper early bird price and to spread the cost via direct debit.

Tigers managing director Mark Grattan said: “Season ticket sales have been very positive so far.

“To be up on this time last year is a real achievement and an indication of the excitement ahead of what promises to be a great season for the Tigers and Super League as a whole.

“We know from our data that we still have a number of season tickets holders who are yet to renew for 2020, but the really encouraging news is that we have a significant number of season ticket holders signed up for next year who have never been season ticket holders before.

“The decision to extend the early bird and direct debit deadlines for another week has now been taken, coming on the back of a lot of queries and communication from supporters.

“However, it’s important to stress that it cannot be extended any further past this Sunday. This will be the last opportunity for new or existing Tigers supporters to join us in 2020 at the cheapest prices.”

The 2020 season tickets start from £13 a month for juniors or £43 for adults when paid via direct debit and are available now at the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes or the Tigers superstore inside Xscape, with supporters also having the option to pay in full if they wish.

The first payment on any direct debit season tickets will be taken on December 15.

From next Monday prices for 2020 season tickets will increase but they will continue to be on sale up to the start of the new season.

Castleford Tigers’ third shirt for the 2020 season, which brings back the amber colour, is now available to buy online from www.castlefordtigers.com