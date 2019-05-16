Scott Askham ready for his title shot at KSW 49

Hemsworth mixed martial arts fighter Scott Askham gets the title shot he has been looking for when he tops the bill at KSW 49 on Saturday.

Askham faces Michal Materla for the KSW promotion’s vacant middleweight title in an event taking place at the ERGO Arena, in Gdańsk, Poland.

The Hemsworth man will be looking to continue his unbeaten run since coming out of the UFC following an impressive victory over fellow Briton Luke Barnatt in an ACB promotion and KSW knockout wins over Materla and Marcin Wojcik.

Now he is set for a rematch with Materla, who has a 27-6 record, with the fight headlining the latest KSW show.

Askham has once again been training with the American Top Team and is in confident mood.

On his plans for the fight, he said: “I’m a striker. I always say, I could write on that wall what I’m going to do in the fight and it’s their job to stop that.

“I’ve had two liver-kick finishes in my last fights, I’d love to make it a hat-trick.

“Again, I don’t mind saying that, they know the liver kicks are coming. It don’t mean they can stop them.”