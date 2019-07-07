Racing fanatics and first timers catered for at Pontefract’s next race meeting

The second of Pontefract’s ‘Art of Racing’ meetings takes place next Tuesday and promises to be another brilliant day for both racing fanatics and those going racing for the first time.

For those who think they know a bit about racing, the racecourse are looking for seven guest tipsters to preview one race each on the day. These form experts will then visit the course on the day to share their knowledge to other racegoers before their race takes place.

Pontefract are also looking for those with a keen eye for the horse to join them to pick out the Best Turned Out Horse in each race as well. If you would like to be considered for either role, email info@pontefract-races.co.uk or ring 01977 781307.

There will also be a beginner’s commentary booth for people to have a go at commentating on a race with everyone taking part able to take home a recording of their commentary.

The feature on the track is the Weatherbys General Stud Book Pipalong Stakes – named after one of the best northern sprinting fillies in recent years. The race always produces a decent filly or mare as it is the last opportunity for the fairer sex to gain Listed ‘black type’ over this trip. Former winners include Chorist, Red Bloom and Gifted Girl who all went on to compete at the highest level. The 2018 winner was Clon Coulis team who went on to win another Listed race at Ascot last year before being agonisingly beaten a nose in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June.

The meeting kicks off with the Dianne Nursery handicap for two-year-olds, one of the first handicaps for juveniles to be run in the country in 2019.

The Pontefract Sports and Education Foundation hold a charity event throughout this day and three of the races on the card are sponsored by their supporters. Sochall Smith Chartered Accounts, Pontefract Squash Club and Atlas Leisure Homes Ltd are all fervent supporters of the foundation who aim to promote the advancement of education and sport among the underprivileged and disadvantaged in the area.

There is a varied supporting card, including the 35th running of the £15,000 King Richard lll Handicap. The race commemorates the granting of a Royal Charter to the Borough of Pontefract in 1484 and the successful owner will receive a perpetual challenge trophy provided by Pontefract Civic Society.

The Racecourse Postcode Lottery gives a chance of free entry for Leeds residents. By sending a stamped addressed envelope to the racecourse, residents with an ‘LS’ postcode can get a ticket to the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure free of charge.