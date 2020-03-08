Pontefract Racecourse prices and promotions confirmed for 2020

Pontefract Racecourse has confirmed there is no increase in admission to the Premier or Grandstand & Paddock Enclosures, but the price of the Picnic Enclosure has been increased by £1 to £7 for 2020.

Many racegoers have already taken advantage of the extended 50% off early bird discount which ran from December 1 until mid-January.

A big finish in a race at Pontefract in 2019. Picture: Alan Wright

The Wall of Fame promotion returns in 2020. Anyone who visited the track in 2019 could appear on the award winning mosaic artwork, which graces the Grandstand & Paddock Bar. The Wall of Fame promotion has been extended in 2020 to incorporate the new Walk of Fame and racegoers will be able to win fantastic prizes if they feature in either.

The ‘It’s Champion’ and ‘Ponte Faithful’ promotions will be back again in 2020. ‘It’s Champion’ will kick in when either the 2019 Pontefract champion trainer (Mark Johnston) or jockey (Graham Lee) win a race during 2020.

For the 30 minutes following their win, a special offer will be unlocked giving discounts, freebies and special offers. The Ponte Faithful campaign rewards those who booked in advance for racing in 2019 and re-book again for a raceday in 2020.

Pontefract Annual Badge Holders can visit the National Horseracing College in 2020. A group of 50 will be taken to the yard before returning for the meeting on April 29. With the cost of a joint Annual Badge working out at just over £8 a person a day for the whole season, the Loyalty Card scheme and the free Yorkshire Postcode Promotion all in operation, there are plenty of bargains to be had.

It all goes into making the Ponte track award winners, with their latest success seeing them crowned the 2019 Showcase Champion by The National Racecourse Association. Previously this has been won by the likes of York, Ascot, Aintree and Newbury.

Pontefract are aiming to offer value to racegoers by subsidising the cost of a pint of John Smiths and Fosters. This year they will cost £4.40, making it possibly the lowest price on any Yorkshire racecourse and sports stadium in the district.

Full details of all the Pontefract race meetings to be held this year can be found at www.pontefract-races.co.uk