Pontefract Racecourse gearing up for an exciting 2020 season

It has been over five months since there was last racing at Pontefract and following a fantastic year in 2019, the West Yorkshire track is getting ready to kick-off their 16-day campaign on Tuesday, April 7.

The course held their annual press lunch last week where managing director Norman Gundill MBE reviewed the 2019 season and was able to look back on a number of successes as well as setting out plans for an exciting 2020.

Racing action from last season at Pontefract Racecourse. Picture: Alan Wright

The success included an increased attendance of 6.1%, a new Guinness World Record and a superb Champion Racecourse Award at the national Racecourse Association Showcase Awards.

Mr Gundill outlined some fantastic new developments in the enclosures at the forward thinking West Yorkshire track.

The layout of the enclosures was completely reorganised in 2019, although this was not without its problems in the Picnic Enclosure. With no café/bar at the ground floor level, racegoers had a long journey up and down stairs to make use of all the facilities so work is now well under way with the conversion of the old Tote Building into a new café/bar incorporating a Tote betting point and toilets.

It is hoped that the new facility, costed at £205,000, will be serviceable by the first meeting.

The racecourse is also refurbishing all the ladies toilets in the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure and added some new toilets where possible in each area at a cost of around £60,000.

They will also hire in the same portaloos that they hired in, in July on each of the Friday evening meetings.

The course is facing challenges with prize money, but Mr Gundhill explained: “The prizemoney on all three Sundays will remain at at least £100,000.

“Following the Government’s decision to reduce the maximum stake on FOBTs, the media rights income for racecourses has taken a sharp drop.

“Pontefract reduced their prize money contribution by £120,000 ahead of the 2019 season. However, we will not be making any further cuts to the contribution to prize money for the 2020 season, which will have an overall total of £1,170,000.

“The racecourse will continue to unlock all the race incentive and appearance money payments for horses in all Class 4 and 5 races and all races will be run above minimum value with the lowest value race at £6,000.”

On the track there continued to be some excellent racing during the 2019 season with the Listed races well up to standard.

The Weatherbys TBA Pipalong Stakes was the stand-out race thanks to the subsequent achievements of the placed horses, in particular former 1,000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook, the first classic winner to grace Pontefract after having won a classic. While the winner, Exhort (rated 99), did not win again in 2019, Billesdon Brook added Group 3 and Group 1 successes and was rated 116.

Bayshore Freeway (Pontefract Castle Fillies Stakes) and Marie’s Diamond (Sky Bet Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes) gave Mark Johnston a Listed race double at Pontefract during the season and he went on to be the course’s leading trainer.

He equalled the most number of winners in a season when his Bo Samraan won the KC Caviar Handicap on October 21 and he subsequently beat the record shortly afterwards.

The most valuable race of the 2019 season, the EBF Stallion Highfield Farm Flying Fillies Stakes, went the way of David O’Meara’s Perfection and the race has a ‘solid’ look. The British Horseracing Authority have confirmed this race is one they would like to see become a Group 3.

King Carney ploughed through the mud to win the EBF Stallions.com Silver Tankard Stakes in October. Trainer, Charlie Fellowes reports the winner to have trained on well and hopes that he will make up to a solid Group performer.

The racecourse is looking to continue their music nights success with international superstars Sister Sledge playing at Disco Night on Friday, May 22 and a new ‘Queen Night’ on Friday, July 17 featuring Magic Queen. The annual beer festival will be on the same night.

Ladies Day will be on Wednesday, August 5 with the winner of the Best Dressed Lady Competition receiving a week’s holiday for two in a Riu Resort in Mexico. Second prize will be a weekend at the RIU Gresham, in Dublin.

There are three Family Days once again in 2020 with the highlight being Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21. The course set a new world record at the corresponding meeting in 2019 when racegoers donned their flat caps and formed the largest human image of a dog! The track are promising further exciting initiatives for this day!

Among other dates to note in 2020 is a free day for pensioners on Monday, April 20 and there will be the chance to celebrate all things Yorkshire on July 7 on a ‘Very Yorkshire Raceday’.