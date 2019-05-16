Pontefract League: Tough going for batsmen as Hundhill Hall lose first game

After wins in their first three games Hundhill Hall suffered their first loss as they went down by 39 runs to Barnby Dun in a low scoring Pontefract Division Two contest.

They looked on course for another success when bowling Barnby Dun out for 117 with Jack Gascoigne taking 4-40, Scott Latimer 2-29 and Jed Wilkinson 2-18.

But Hall’s batsmen also found it tough going as they collapsed from 35-2 to 78 all out, Josh Hurcomb top scoring with 28.

Whitley Bridge won an exciting game against near neighbours Featherstone Town as they came out on top by just seven runs.

In a game that swung one way then the other Whitley Bridge did well to post a 157 total after being 49-6. Matthew Green (48) and Mathew Draper (41no) led the fightback while David Hiorns bowled well for Town, taking 5-57, and there were two wickets each for Todd Davis and Tom Wragg.

Featherstone were reduced to 49-4 in their reply, but with Jack Lee hitting 47 they stayed in the contest. At 150-8 they looked favourites to squeeze home only for the last two wickets to go down at that stage and leave them all out for 150. Mathew Daniel took 4-58, Chris Welburn 4-32 and Draper 2-36.

Streethouse seconds were shot out for 72 as they lost by eight wickets to new leaders Hooton Pagnell.

Opener Johnathan Nickerson top scored with 20, but Hooton Pagnell took less than 13 overs to pass the small target set.

Glasshoughton made 209-7, but their game with Thorpe Audlin was abandoned without a ball being bowled in the reply. Liam Hopton top scored with 95 and fellow opener Rob Sperrin hit 57.

No Division One games were completed because of rain, although starts were possible in all of them.

Streethouse were frustrated as they were unable to reply after bowling Rothwell out for 129 when Kevin Marshall claimed 3-33, Muhammad Fayyaz 2-15 and Craig Bryant 2-19.

West Bretton would also have been confident of completing victory after they dismissed Hemsworth MW for 91.

That represented something of a recovery after three of the first four batsmen went for ducks. Gavin Stevens top scored with 36 while Patrick Mullins led the Bretton attack with 5-20 and there were two wickets each for Anthony Scully and Matthew Rushforth.

Ackworth’s game with Fairburn was evenly poised when rain ended it after Fairburn had made 203. Bailey Matthews took 4-27 and Dale Longfield 4-47.

South Kirkby were favourites to win their match against Askern Welfare when rain washed out play with them well placed on 134-4 in reply to 193.

Phil Crapper hit 58 and Lee Tarbuck 36 after David Rollin (4-31) and Dylan Moran (4-14) had earlier bowled well for Ackworth.

Frickley Colliery posted a 147-6 score against Darton without reply, Tom Collis (44) top scoring.

