Pontefract League: Streethouse go top after only top division game to be completed

Streethouse took full advantage of being the only team to complete a game in Division One of the Pontefract Cricket League as they went top of the table with a nine-wicket success against Brodsworth Main.

While all their other rivals were rained off Streethouse raced to victory in a game completed in 32 overs.

Brodsworth were shot out for only 78 in 22.1 overs, losing their last nine wickets for 34 runs after they had made a decent start in reaching 44-1. Scott Bland was their main tormentor as he took 7-39 while Jonathan Hughes claimed 3-14.

Hughes then led the reply with an unbeaten 38 as Streethouse took just 9.1 overs to reach their target. Connor Fisher also weighed in with 27 not out.