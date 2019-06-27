Pontefract League: South Kirkby go clear at top after win over closest rivals Streethouse

South Kirkby went 19 points clear at the head of Pontefract Division One after coming out on top in the big game of the day against closest challengers Streethouse.

A strong all-round display earned Kirkby an 101-run victory to give their title hopes a huge boost.

They did well with the bat initially, making 231-5 from their 46 overs with Lee Tarbuck top scoring as he struck 10 fours in a knock of 73. Support came from Dylan Moran, who blasted an unbeaten 53 from 24 balls, and Stephen Ashworth, who made 49, including seven fours.

Streethouse reached 80-3 in their reply, but the innings then subsided as they were all out for 130. Brian Howard hit 31, Jonathan Hughes 26 and Jason Holmes 26 while David Rollin took 4-49, Ashworth 3-7 and Liam Rollin 3-5.

At the other end of the table second from bottom Frickley Colliery must have had high hopes of victory after posting a 223-8 total against Ackworth, but their opponents timed their run chase well to reach the target with four wickets to spare.

Adam Hayton top scored with 58 for Frickley with handy contributions also from Louis Baker (39), Lewis Binns (35no) and Lovepreet Singh (22).

Kieran McIntyre and Shaun Longfield took two wickets each for Ackworth whose batsmen also enjoyed the conditions to get home in 37.4 overs. They were led by openers Kieren Dinnage (91no), who struck seven fours and five sixes, and Jordan Page (63), who hit nine fours and three sixes. Jason Mills. Singh and David Hill each claimed two wickets for Frickley.

Hemsworth MW were shot out for 71 as they lost by nine wickets to Brodsworth Main in their top division fixture.

Only Mark O’Connor (21) made much of an impact with Adrian Price (6-19) doing most of the damage.

Division Two leaders Hund-hill Hall ran out convincing eight-wicket winners against Featherstone Town.

Reece Johnson (80no, including 10 fours and four sixes) and Ben Dunn Birch (62no, with nine fours and three sixes) combined for an unbroken third wicket stand of 160 to take Hall past Town’s 170 total.

Scott Latimer (3-40), Sam Malyan (3-31) and Simon Jewitt (2-39) had earlier done most to restrict Featherstone, whose top scorers were Myles Robinson (46) and Joe Bakali (29).

Glasshoughton moved up to fourth as they beat second-placed Hooton Pagnell by 24 runs after making 214-9 with Alex Clemo (67no) hitting 11 fours and handy knocks also coming from Stuart Ellison (44), Rob Sperrin (35) and Liam Hopton (32).

Hooton Pagnell were all out for 190 in reply as Jake Medley led the Glasshoughton attack with 4-41, Ellison took 3-54 and Noor Sahaq 2-34.

Matthew Stones (47no) led Knottingley Town home for a five-wicket success against Whitley Bridge.

They reached their target in 39.4 overs after bowling Bridge out for 115 with Danny Lund taking 5-43, Tony Dove 3-18 and Andy Lund 2-26. Top scorers for Whitley were James Pearson (36) and George Wright (34). Chris Welburn took 3-55.

Josh Liddle (36) was the only Thorpe Audlin batsman to reach double figures as they were all out for 70 to lose by 10 wickets to Pledwick in their Division Two game.

