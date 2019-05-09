Pontefract League: South Kirkby earn bragging rights from local derby with Frickley Colliery

South Kirkby continued their good start to the season as they came out on top against neighbours Frickley Colliery in Pontefract Division One.

After bowling Frickley out for 127, Kirkby reached their target in 31.3 overs for the loss of just three wickets.

Lee Tarbuck (47no) and Jake Rimmington (44) led them home after Ricky Crompton had taken 4-30 and Adam Rollin 3-39. Matthew Pinder top scored for Frickley with 36.

After losing their first two games in Division One Ackworth defeated West Bretton who had won their first two.

A great effort in the field paved the way for an eight-wicket victory as Bretton were dismissed for 144. Kieran McIntyre took 5-53 and Dale Longfield 3-22 in 14 overs. Ackworth were brought home by Kieren Dinnage (86no) and Dave Harris (32no).

Streethouse were pushed by Fairburn, but got home with two wickets to spare after chasing a 171-8 total.

Jonathan Hughes (47) top scored after Scott Bland, Kevin Marshall, Craig Bryant and Connor Fisher had all taken two wickets for Streethouse.

Only Jake Taberner (13) reached double figures as Hemsworth MW were skittled out for 44 and lost by six wickets to new leaders Askern Welfare. Taberner followed up with 3-29, but it was all in vain.

Hundhill Hall made it three wins from three as they beat Knottingley Town by six wickets in Division Two.

Scott Latimer set up the victory with 6-29 in 14 overs before Simon Jewitt (41no) and Simon Leach (33no) combined for a match winning stand. Andrew Lund (49) led a fightback in Knottingley’s innings to 113 after they were 42-8.

Glasshoughton got off the mark for the season with a 14-run success at Pledwick.

Liam Hopton top scored with 96no as they made 181 then Clinton Speight took 4-41 and Noor Sahaq 3-36 when Pledwick were all out for 166.

Brian Howard hit 71 and Martin Rhodes 64 as Streethouse seconds won by 119 runs after posting a 244-5 total against Barnby Dun, who were all out for 125 with Stuart Camm claiming 4-44 and Craig Ellison 3-30.

Whitley Bridge went down by 100 runs to Hatfield Town after they were kept to 112 in reply to 212-7.

Mathew Daniel top scored with 44 and Mathew Draper took 4-45.

Richard Colley took 4-67 in vain as Featherstone Town lost by 116 runs to Hooton Pagnell, all out for 92 in reply to 208-8.