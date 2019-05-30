Pontefract League: Rollin rocks West Bretton as South Kirkby take over at top

South Kirkby are the new leaders of Division One of the Pontefract League after Adam Rollin starred in their 55-run victory over West Bretton.

Rollin was in good form with bat and ball as he made an unbeaten 104, including 14 fours and two sixes, as Kirkby posted a 267-4 total then took 3-54 when Bretton were bowled out for 212 in reply.

Stephen Ashworth also struck eight fours and four sixes in a knock of 85 for Kirkby while opener Jake Rimmington (45) joined with Rollin for a 71-run first wicket stand.

Patrick Mullins took 3-86 for Bretton, whose reply fell away from 98-1 and 137-2. Jonny Winwood top scored with 73, including 15 boundaries, while Ricky Crompton did much of the damage with 6-45 and Rollin chipped in with important wickets in the middle order.

Streethouse ended the unbeaten start of previous leaders Askern Welfare when they beat them by 95 runs.

Scott Bland took 4-30 and Muhammad Fayyaz 4-44 as Askern were bowled out for 145 after Streethouse – who climbed up to third – had made 240-5 with Connor Fisher hitting an unbeaten 103.

Hemsworth MW moved up the Division One table with a 25-run success against Darton.

A good effort in the field saw them home despite only making 139 when batting first.

Ackworth were left frustrated as their game with Old Sharlston was abandoned when they were in a strong position. Set 222, they reached 146-2 from 21 overs when rain ended the match early with Kieren Dinnage having hit 79, including 14 fours and two sixes, and Jordan Page 37.

Jase Ball, with 61 not out, top scored for Old Sharlston in their 221-7 total made from 46 overs. Simon Kemp also hit 44 while David Barrett (3-53) was the most successful of Ackworth’s five bowlers.

Frickley Colliery’s game at Fairburn was also abandoned with them on 85-4 in reply to 271. Mohammed Ayub was left not out on 53 after earlier taking 4-55. Matthew Pinder also took 3-28.

Division Two leaders Hundhill Hall beat the weather with a quickly wrapped up five-wicket victory over Hatfield Town.

Simon Jewitt (4-3), Scott Latimer (3-22) and Nathan Hurcomb (2-43) combined to bowl Hatfield out for 78 and Hall took just 13.1 overs to reach their target with Benn Dunn Birch (44 no) leading them home.

Knottingley Town raced to a 10-wicket Division Two win over local rivals Featherstone Town with the result wrapped up inside 40 overs.

Matthew Stones (35no) and Adrian Swales (33no) brought them home after Featherstone had been bowled out for 89.

James Dunn (33) top scored for Featherstone and Joe Bakali hit 22, but none of the other batsmen reached double figures against an attack led by Daniel Lund (4-25) and George Gibson (3-24).