Pontefract League: Hundhill Hall stay out on top with win over Glasshoughton

Simon Jewitt kept Hundhill Hall clear out on top of Division Two of the Pontefract League with a five-wicket haul and a half century as the table toppers beat fourth-placed Glasshoughton by eight wickets.

After coming on as first change, Jewitt went on to take 5-11 from nine overs as Glasshoughton subsided from 41-1 to 110 all out.

Alex Clemo (34) and Liam Hopton (19) were the only batsmen to reach double figures with Scott Latimer backing up Jewitt with 3-32.

Hundhill Hall took just 16 overs to reach their target as Jewitt led the way with 76, including six sixes.

Thorpe Audlin boosted hopes of avoiding relegation in Division Two with a five-wicket win over Knottingley Town.

Callum Howie (4-29) and Scott Murray (3-12) paved the way as they bowled well to have Town all out for 139.

George Gibson (29no) top scored for Knottingley then took 2-14, but could not prevent Thorpe from reaching their target in the 33rd over with Josh Liddle (44) leading their reply.

Whitley Bridge lost to second-placed Hooton Pagnell by seven wickets after being dismissed for 129. Lewis Longstaff (27) and Mathew Daniel (26) top scored with the latter also taking 2-28 in a losing cause.

Despite an unbeaten 65 by Dylan Bowles Streethouse seconds’ 172-5 score was not enough as they lost by eight wickets to Hatfield Main.

Frickley Colliery ran into a big innings from Luke Smith as they lost by seven wickets to West Bretton in Division One.

With Smith hitting 108 Bretton passed Frickley’s 193 total with ease. Muhammad Saad Khan top scored for Colliery with 43, while Mohammed Ayub hit 30 and Lee Capstick 29.

Scott Bland took 6-45 as Streethouse raced to a 10-wicket victory over Old Sharlston, who were all out for 111 with Craig Bryant also taking 3-44.

Jonathan Hughes (57no) and Brent Law (39no) completed the job for Streethouse in an unbroken opening stand of 112.

South Kirkby were made to scrap in their derby game with Hemsworth MW, but got home with five wickets to spare to maintain their healthy lead at the top of the first division.

Ben Elmore, with 4-27, led a good job in the field as Hemsworth were kept to 174-9 in their 46 overs.

Stephen Ashworth also took 2-40, but last batsmen Jack Heritage (49no) and Jake Taberner (31no) ensured Welfare had something to defend.

It took Kirkby 36 overs to reach their target, but they were led home by opener Adam Rollin (86), Jake Rimmington (40) and Lee Tarbuck (36) while Taberner took 2-39.

With Kieran Dinnage hitting 73, fifth-placed Ackworth were able to record a four-wicket success against Darton.

Dinnage struck nine fours and four sixes to lead Ackworth home after they had kept Darton to 166-9 with Chris Wathen taking 6-41 and Dale Longfield 3-33.

