Pontefract League: Ashworth hits ton as South Kirkby maintain good start

South Kirkby kept up their unbeaten start in the Pontefract League’s Division One as they beat Old Sharlston by 59 runs.

A century by Stephen Ashworth helped them pile up a big score on their way to victory over opponents still to register a win in the top flight this season.

Going in first, Kirkby had to overcome early setbacks to reach 247-9 from their 46 overs with the bulk of the runs coming from Ashworth, who hit 127.

Support came from Lee Tarbuck (30) and Martyn Crooks (23) while Luke Reeves took 3-82, Robert Simpson 2-45, Thilantha Perera 2-50 and Simon Kemp 2-38.

Old Sharlston had a good go at reaching the target, but fell short despite 59 by Jase Ball and 27 from Perera. They were all out for 188 with Ashworth following up his batting exploits with 3-36. Adam Rollin claimed 3-43 and Ricky Crompton 2-45.

Streethouse made short work of beating Frickley Colliery by eight wickets.

With Kevin Marshall taking 6-18 and Scott Bland 4-21 Frickley, who are still without a win, were shot out for only 43.

Jason Mills took two wickets for Frickley, but it was a hopeless task with Streethouse getting home in just 7.1 overs.

Hemsworth MW went down by 60 runs against Rothwell, who benefited from a knock of 103 by Simon Booth.

Jack Heritage claimed 2-54 and James Gorton 2-49, but Rothwell, led by Booth with his 15 fours and a six, reached 230-6 in their 46 overs.

Hemsworth were all out for 170 in reply with openers Andy Gorton (35) and Lee Perks (31) top scoring.

Ackworth won their second game in the top division when they beat Brodsworth Main by six wickets.

Luke Malone paved the way for their victory with an impressive bowling spell that brought him 6-32. With Kieran McIntyre also claiming 2-26 Brodsworth were skittled out for 103.

Dave Harris (44no) brought Ackworth home with Joe Seddon also hitting 34.

Hundhill Hall bounced back from their first defeat in Division Two when Benn Dunn Birch led their successful run chase against Streethouse seconds.

Set 197, they got home with four wickets and more than 11 overs to spare as Dunn Birch hit four sixes and five fours in a knock of 60 and support came from Simon Jewitt (44no) and Chris Walton (33).

James Rhodes took 3-37 for Streethouse, who made 196-6 in the first innings with David Howard hitting four sixes and four fours in his 54 and Martin Rhodes contributing 46, with eight fours and a six. Jack Gascoigne took 3-24.

An unbeaten century from Matthew Green helped Whitley Bridge to climb the Division Two table with a 58-run win over Thorpe Audlin.

Green smashed 18 fours and four sixes in his 114 not out and with Mathew Daniel supporting with 35 Whitley were able to reach 239-7 before bowling their opponents out for 181. Diljit Singh took 3-40.

In a high scoring game Rob Sperrin led the way with a superb unbeaten 165 as Glasshoughton defeated Barnby Dun by 39 runs.

Glasshoughton piled up 299-6 in their 46 overs with Alex Clemo (36) giving Sperrin his best support.

Barnby Dun threatened to chase down the runs, but ended on 260-9 with Noor Sahaq taking 3-50.

Featherstone Town slipped down the table after losing by seven wickets to Pledwick who had not previously won a game in 2019.

Batting first, they were dismissed for 142 with David Hiorns (28) and Jason Picken (27) top scoring and wickets taken by George Tinker (3-16), Conrad Burdekin (2-34), Owen Leith (2-61) and Andy Baker (2-15).

Peter Thompson (52no) led Pledwick home in their reply with Tinker hitting 41.

Despite 52 from Matthew Stones, Knottingley Town were bowled out for 107 as they lost by 150 runs to leaders Hatfield Town.

Ellis Pattison (72) top scored as Hatfield totalled 257-4.

For more reports from Pontefract League games, see this week’s Pontefract & Castleford Express.