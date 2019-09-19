Pontefract Cricket League: Streethouse edge out South Kirkby to retain championship

Streethouse are the Pontefract League champions for 2019 after holding their nerve to clinch the title on the final day of the season.

After a thrilling nip and tuck title race it went down to the wire, but it was the reigning champions who edged out rivals South Kirkby to win the first division by a six point margin.

Both the top two achieved their victories on the final day of the season with Streethouse beating Darton by seven wickets while Kirkby did the best they could do as they defeated Ackworth by eight wickets.

Streethouse set up their crucial win with a fine effort in the field, led by Scott Bland as he took 8-43. With Craig Bryant taking the other two wickets to fall Darton were all out for 97 in just 20.2 overs.

Two early wickets fell as Streethouse began their reply, but were brought home by Jonathan Hughes (25) and Connor Fisher (46no) as the celebrations began.

South Kirkby were tested more in their last game when Ackworth made 195 as they went in first with Dave Harris hitting 45, Shaun Longfield 33, Dale Longfield 32, Luke Malone 28 and Kieren Dinnage 26.

Ricky Crompton, Ben Elmore and Lee Tarbuck took two wickets each for Kirkby who lost an early wicket in their reply before an impressive run chase saw them get home with eight wickets and more than 15 overs to spare. Tarbuck hit 86no, including 14 fours and a six, and Adam Rollin smashed two sixes and nine fours in a knock of 83, with the pair putting on 174 for the second wicket.

Hemsworth MW stayed up by the narrowest of margins as they lost by 59 runs in their last game against Frickley Colliery.

They were all out for 111 in reply to 170, but avoided relegation despite finishing level on points with second from bottom Rothwell. Victory saw Frickley finish in fifth place.

Featherstone Town relegated neighbours Thorpe Audlin as they beat them by 89 runs in a decisive last game of the season in Division Two.

Joe Bakali paved the way with a fine knock of 84 with support coming from James Dunn (36) as Town made 180. Rob Iverson did most to restrict them with 5-11 and Callum Howie took 3-48.

Thorpe Audlin were all out for 91 in reply, Jamie Evans (26) top scoring. Jack Sykes led the Featherstone attack with 4-39 while David Hiorns took 3-44 and Myles Robinson 3-8.

Thorpe Audlin started the day fourth from bottom, but to compound their misery at losing they also fell behind Barnby Dun who beat Whitley Bridge.

Mid table Whitley were dismissed for 149 to lose by 20 runs after bowling their opponents out for 169.

Ben Lodge (29), Sam Lodge (25) and Jack Liddle (23) top scored after Mathew Daniel had taken 4-24 and Colin Banks 3-31.

Knottingley Town finished in fifth place despite losing by 62 runs to Pledwick in their final match of 2019.

Opener Matthew Stones hit 74 and enjoyed good stands with Ian Brown (22) and David Findlay (24), but Town collapsed after a good start to their reply to Pledwick’s 250-7 and were all out for 188.

Fourth-placed Glasshoughton lost their last game as they went down by four wickets to Streethouse seconds who needed victory to make sure they avoided the drop.

A battling 37 from last batsman Noor Sahaq plus a generous extras total of 35 gave Glasshoughton something to defend as they made 185. But Streethouse reached their target with just over two overs to spare as David Howard (56no) led them home and there were also good efforts by Paul McMullen (50) and Dylan Bowles (47).

Sahaq, Clinton Speight and Alex Clemo took two wickets each for Glasshoughton while the pick of the Streethouse bowlers were James Rhodes (5-45) and Martin Grace (2-17).

Ackworth seconds ended their Division Three campaign with a five-wicket defeat to Newton Hill as they finished third from bottom.

They will have had hopes of a victorious send off as they made 208-6 with Liam Carr hitting 76, including 10 fours and a six. Mark Wilkinson also contributed 36 and George Gillespie 34no.

But Newton Hill reached the target set with 5.3 overs to spare despite two wickets each for Gillespie and Craig Walker.

