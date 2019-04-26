Pontefract Cricket League: South Kirkby and Hemsworth MW off to winning start

South Kirkby and Hemsworth MW are off and running in the new cricket season with both making winning starts in the Pontefract League’s top division – but there was an opening day defeat for Frickley Colliery.

At home to Brodsworth Main, a five-wicket success was achieved for Kirkby as they reached their target comfortably after bowling their visitors out for 121.

Ricky Crompton (4-21), Stephen Ashworth (4-14) and Adam Rollin (2-21) took the wickets while the latter led the batting reply with 55 runs.

Jack Heritage led the way for Hemsworth MW with 5-21 as their opponents, Ackworth, were bowled out for 91 in reply to 164.

Max Heritage also took 3-9 and Jake Taberner 2-44 after Mitchell Crapper had earlier top scored with the bat for Welfare, scoring 51 not out.

Frickley Colliery fell 38 runs short in their Division One game at Askern Welfare.

They were all out for 134 despite 54 from Muhammad Saad Khan. Askern had made 172-8 with Jason Mills taking 4-36.