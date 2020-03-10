Past players set for charity nines showdown

Club legend Keith Senior will lead Leeds Rhinos' past players in a nines tournament against Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Hull KR.

The old boys' competition, at Wakefield on Saturday, July 11, will raise money for Rob Burrow, Mose Masoe and the RFL Benevolent Fund.

Richard Mathers. Picture by James Hardisty.

Burrow, now Leeds' reserve team coach, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December.

Masoe suffered a career-ending spinal injury playing for Hull KR in a pre-season game at Wakefield the following month.

Paul Newlove and Richard Mathers will head up the Featherstone and Trinity teams, respectively, with Ben Cockayne in charge of Hull KR.

Games will commence from 1pm. Admission is £5 for adults, free for juniors.

Past players from any of the competing clubs who are interested in playing should email Stuart Dickens via sd@wakefieldtrinity.com