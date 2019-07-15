Music and beer festival add to top racing on Pontefract’s Red Shirt Night

Pontefract Racecourse’s final evening meeting of the season takes place on Friday, July 19 and is the second of their Music Nights, accompanied by the annual Red Shirt Night and beer festival.

It promises to be a fantastic evening with six great races followed by the UK’s best Abba tribute band, Fabba Girls, performing after the conclusion of the last race.

The meeting will also see money raised for the Injured Jockeys Fund through Jack Berry’s historic ‘Red Shirt Night’.

The red shirt is purely optional – just bring yourself, your friends and your party spirit.

Pontefract is welcoming back a whole host of old friends for the beer festival. Pennie Brewery, Revolutions Brewing Co, Ossett Brewery and Bier Huis will all be joining them, where they will be offering some of the best beers, lagers and ales that Yorkshire has to offer.

The feature on track is the VW Volkswagen Van Centre (Leeds) Ltd Optional Handicap Stakes run over a mile. This was won last year by Waarif in a competitive race.

Waarif has gone on to register four wins over the same distance, the most recent at Windsor at the end of June.

Third race on the card, the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap Stakes, will catch the eye of racing fans, having produced horses that have gone on to perform at the highest level. The race is run over 5f and last year was won by Watchable, who cruised home to win by a 1½ lengths for David O’Meara.

Final Venture won this race in 2016 and just five months later headed to Meydan (Dubai), and won twice there for his current trainer Paul Midgley, who boasts an impressive four wins in this race.

The meeting kicks off with the Lucy Steven’s 30th Birthday Celebrations EBF Novice Auction Stakes for two-year-olds. This will be third running of the race and Richard Fahey’s Metallic Black won this convincingly by four lengths last year.

After the conclusion of the final race, the critically acclaimed Fabba Girls will be performing on the raised grass area next to the Parade Ring. If you want a night out with racing, music and a beer festival, this is the place for you. Head to www.pontefract-races.co.uk to secure your tickets.