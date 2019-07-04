Knottingley Town close gap on top teams with comfortable win over Pledwick

Knottingley Town closed the gap on the leading teams in Division Two of the Pontefract League with a convincing seven-wicket success at Pledwick.

A fine job in the field paved the way for the victory as Pledwick were dismissed for 131 with Tony Dove taking 3-28 from 13 overs, George Gibson 2-44 and Craig Larrington 2-24.

Knottingley comfortably reached their target in 22.1 overs as John Clark struck 33, Edward Booth 32 not out and Matthew Stones 30.

Town are still sixth, but they are only four points behind fourth-placed Glasshoughton who lost by four wickets to Streethouse seconds.

Going in first, they made 184-8 with Rob Sperrin hitting 29, Olly Wakefield 27, Aiden Ellison 27, Alex Clemo 20 and Ady Thackray 20no. Craig Ellison did most to restrict them with 4-49.

Streethouse reached their target with four wickets and 3.3 overs to spare as Dylan Bowles top scored with 57, James Rhodes hit 47 and Johnathan Nickerson 25. Aiden Ellison (3-28) was Glasshoughton’s most successful bowler.

Leaders Hundhill Hall were without a game, but elsewhere in Division Two there were defeats for Whitley Bridge, against Barnby Dun, and Featherstone Town, at home to Thorpe Audlin.

Whitley Bridge fell 16 runs short after restricting Barnby Dun to 163-8. Mathew Daniel (50) and Diljit Singh (30) could not quite carry them home while defeat was tough on Mathew Draper, who took 4-38 and Colin Banks (3-24).

Joe Bakali hit 25, Jason Picken 24 and Ali Martin 24 for Featherstone, but their 122 total was overhauled by Thorpe Audlin who had five wickets in hand. Callum Howie (41) was their top scorer after Matthew Faulkner took 4-38 and Howie 3-28.

Division One leaders South Kirkby stayed 19 points clear with a 23-run win over Ackworth.

Adam Rollin (55) and Steve Secker (36no) top scored as the table toppers totalled 198-9. Stephen Ashworth then took 4-35 and Ricky Crompton 3-42 when Ackworth were dismissed for 175 in reply.

Kieren Dinnage hit 95 for Ackworth, including three sixes and five fours. Dale Longfield (3-33) was the pick of their bowlers.

Second-placed Streethouse kept up their challenge as they beat Darton by 60 runs.

Mark Robinson led the way with an unbeaten 120, smashing five sixes and nine fours, as Streethouse posted a 210-9 score. Gary Rhodes supported with 27.

Darton were all out for 150 with Muhammad Fayyaz taking 3-32 and two wickets each for Scott Bland, Kevin Marshall and Connor Fisher.

Mohammed Ayub starred as Frickley Colliery climbed the table with a six-wicket derby win over Hemsworth MW.

Ayub took 6-33 with the ball as Hemsworth were bowled out for 114 then hit 39 with the bat as Frickley reached their target in 24 overs. Adam Hayton also hit 37no while Gavin Stevens (58) top scored for MW.

