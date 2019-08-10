Kids invited to takeover Pontefract Racecourse for a day

Children will take the reins of key raceday roles at Pontefract Racecourse next week, as part of Great British Racing’s Under 18s Race Free campaign.

Young visitors to the In The Zone Family Day at Pontefract Racecourse on Sunday, August 18 will be given the thrilling opportunity to try their hand at a number of key raceday roles, from raceday presenter and weighing room operative, to serving in the racecourse’s hospitality facilities and reporting on the ground conditions.

The Kids’ Takeover Day has been brought to Pontefract by Great British Racing as part of its Under 18s Race Free campaign, which has been created to highlight the fact that under 18s go free to almost every racecourse, at almost every raceday.

This summer sees more than 200 fixtures taking place up and down the country, 50 of which are special family days, where additional activities are put on for families and young people to enjoy alongside the racing.

Facilitated by Racing to School, an education charity which delivers free outdoor learning activities for young people at racecourses, studs and trainers’ yards across the country, the Kids’ Takeover Day was first trialled at Bath Racecourse and is being rolled out at a number of racecourses across the summer, offering children unprecedented access to the races.

In addition to the Kids’ Takeover, visitors to Pontefract Racecourse on August 18 can enjoy an exciting afternoon of horse racing, together with additional, family-friendly entertainment such as a funfair, facepainting, a circus, pony rides and trips to see the start of a race.

There will also be special zones set up around the racecourse to offer racegoers the chance to learn a little bit more about the sport of horse racing.

The zones include incredible money-can’t-buy activities such as walking the course with a former jockey, getting a sneak peek behind-the-scenes in the weighing room and watching live demonstrations of horse handling and horse care.

Incredibly, this is all completely free of charge for accompanied under 18s.

All children will be invited to participate in the Kids’ Takeover Day on arrival at the racecourse.