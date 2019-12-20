Joe Litchfield is delighted to prove to himself that he can step up

Swimming prospect Joe Litchfield has reflected on a breakthrough first senior international meeting representing Great Britain and is already looking forward to the prospect of an even more exciting 2020.

The younger brother of Olympian Max is hoping to make it two Litchfields competing in next year’s Tokyo Olympics and did his prospects a power of good with a string of impressive performances in last week’s European Short Course championships in Glasgow.

Joe had a fantastic week setting big personal bests in all his events, the 100m individual medley, 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke, 100m and 200m butterfly, making three finals and making a massive impression on the GB coaching team about claiming a regular selection for the British team.

Summarising his week as a whole, Joe said: “It’s been a big success. I was a late pick for the team, I was given a chance and I think I’ve come here and proved to myself and the whole team that I can step up in the semi-finals and finals.

“I’ve proved to myself that I can do it and I’m getting to the point in my senior career where I need to do it.

"Making the 200m medley final was a standout, as that’s one of my main events. I then swam fast in the final as well.”

Next year brings the final build-up for the Olympics and both of the Badsworth Litchfield boys will be battling for a qualifying place on the GB team at the British Championships, to be held in the London Aquatics Centre in April.

Joe and Max swam for the first time together representing their country at the European Short Course Swimming Championships at Tollcross.

Max also enjoyed great success, winning the GB team’s first gold medal when he triumphed in the men’s 400m individual medley final.

The Dave Hemmings coached swimmer was formidable as he held off the Russians in the lanes either side of him, ultimately powering away to gold on the final freestyle leg.

Max also went on to post personal bests in the 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly events.