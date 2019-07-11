Jake Trueman aiming to get back to best after ‘break’

Reigning Super League young player of the year Jake Trueman admitted it felt strange to be watching Castleford Tigers’ game against Leeds Rhinos instead of being in the thick of the action on the field.

Trueman was sat on the sidelines after a head knock ruled him out and forced him to miss his first Super League game of the season.

“It was a bit different for me watching the game after I had played 20 games on the bounce,” Trueman told the Express.

“It was a tough game. It was hard for us because the changes we made were to all our spine. It was always going to be a bit clunky and it looked a little bit like that.

“It was frustrating for me to miss the match after my game the previous week. A few games before I felt I wasn’t playing my best, but I did all right against London and I felt I was just starting to get into my rhythm. So to miss a big game against Leeds was disappointing.”

Trueman has been pleased to have played so many games this year, but admits it has not been easy for him to be consistent.

He said: “I could have played better. I started the season off all right then I think I tailed off a little bit. But I feel like I know my role in the team now.

“I’ve just got to go out there and put performances in week in, week out.

“I have enjoyed being involved in so many of the matches. There was a lot of competition at the start of the season, but obviously injuries have changed the way we’ve had to go.

“Before the start of the season I expected to hopefully be playing with Luke Gale when we got the numbers six and seven. Then I was playing with Jamie Ellis and he got injured. Since then I’ve played alongside Jordan, Cory and Pete so it has been difficult.”

Trueman is expected to be back in the Tigers team tomorrow night and is hoping for a better experience than his one previous game at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

He added: “I’ve only played at the Wakefield ground once. I was at full-back, it was a terrible day and the pitch was really muddy. It was my first game at full-back and it was a shocker. Hopefully it will be a bit better this time.

“Cas fans always travel well so it should be a big crowd and a good atmosphere.”