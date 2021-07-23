Inception's Nick Moss and Joe Osborne return to GT Open action at Imola

Inception, looking forward to Imola.

For Brendan and Ollie, it has been an exceptionally strong start to the season, taking three wins from as many rounds, as well as further podium positions to move them to the top of the Pro-Am standings on 48 points, 18 clear of their nearest rivals.

For Nick, the back injuries sustained at Spa Francorchamps eliminated him from subsequent races at Spa and also from the Hungaroring. While championship aspirations have naturally been dented (eighth in the standings with 13 points), he is nothing if not exceptionally determined and will be pushing hard for his third podium of the season and first victory.

The GT Open weekend gets underway with practice on the Friday, qualifying and race one on the Saturday, with the process repeated on Sunday.

Bas Leinders, team manager, said: "We're really pleased to see Nick return this weekend after a short time out of the car.

"He is strong physically and mentally and that certainly helped in his recovery from the Spa incident. Now we look forward to the race ahead with the objective of wins and podiums from both sides of the garage."

Joe Osborne said: "It’s been a speedy recovery for Nick, just missing the one round at the Hungaroring.

"This still hurts us in terms of the championship, but in another way, it takes a little pressure away and we can focus on Nick and getting the most out of him.