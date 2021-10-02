Inception Racing excited to be heading back to USA for Indianapolis 8H

The Inception driving team set to compete in the The Indianapolis 8 Hour event, Brendan Iribe, Kevin Madsen and Ollie Millroy. Picture courtesy of Optimum Motorsport

The Indianapolis 8 Hour is also the 13th and final round of GT World Challenge America.

For Inception Racing, it has already been quite a season. Last weekend they were competing at Monza, Italy, keeping up their hopes of winning the International GT Open Pro-Am title with Brendan and Ollie. They have already competed in both GT World Challenge America (debut victory at Circuit of the Americas) and Europe.

Along with the GT Open, there have been further outings in the British GT Championship, Asian Le Mans (where they finished fourth and earned an entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans) as well as the Dubai 24 Hours and Gulf 12.

Heading back to the US is always an exciting prospect and the team has already taken part in two rounds in GT World Challenge America, securing the class win at COTA as well as a GT America victory at VIRginia.

From there the British-based squad headed to Belgium for the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa.

It was a real rollercoaster of a race, ultimately compromised by a rare engine misfire when running in the top six. The team persevered having lost 20 minutes in the pits, to finish eighth in the Pro-Am class.

The regular pairing of Brendan and Ollie are joined for the second time this year by American racer Kevin Madsen, making it a Bronze-Silver-Bronze combination.

Kevin adapted quickly to the demands of the 720S GT3 and is more than familiar with the 14-turn Indianapolis road course.

Two ‘paid test’ sessions take place on Thursday, October 14, with official practice on Friday and qualifying Saturday. The Indianapolis 8 hour gets underway Sunday at 10am ET.

Team principal Shaun Goff said: “We tested at the circuit a few weeks ago and we had a good strong couple of days of running with Ollie and Kevin.

“We utilised the McLaren from VIRginia and it was all trouble-free, it ran faultlessly throughout.

“We think the package is well suited to Indianapolis and know that the circuit is a favourite of Kevin’s. We’ll use the paid test sessions to fine-tune the car and to give Brendan some extra track time and then we’re into the weekend proper.

“We know the car is good at the circuit, we know the strengths of our two regular drivers and we also know that Kevin is especially good around this circuit, so we’re all really looking forward to it!”

Kevin Madsen said: “Naturally as one of two proud Yankees on the team, I’m excited for the American round of the Intercontinental GT series. My side project for the weekend is to teach Bas and Shaun how to play Cornhole. But seriously, any race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an exceptional experience.

“You’re reminded of the history each time you buzz across the start-finish line and the same bricks used over 110 years ago in similar gruelling races. For this round there are the added challenges of GT4 class cars on track with us, two additional corners added to the circuit over last year and the ever-present effect that rain provides this track.

“Having said that, we are coming in extremely prepared and look forward to a solid result with plenty of friends and family cheering us on.”

Ollie Millroy added: “We’re really looking forward to the second round of IGTC for the Indianapolis 8H following a successful test there recently.

“Our McLaren 720S GT3 felt great around there and it’s an awesome feeling running down between the walls on the historic start/finish straight.