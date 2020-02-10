Home Cup draw for Featherstone Rovers - but Hunslet, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams must travel

Featherstone Rovers were handed a home tie in the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup, but Hunslet, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams all face tough trips.

Rovers, from the Betfred Championship, will be expected to progress at home to Barrow Raiders or their League One rivals London Skolars, whose third round tie is due to be staged this weekend after being postponed from last Sunday because of Storm Ciara.

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood. Picture by Allan McKenzie

The luck of the draw went against Dewsbury who were handed a long journey to Cumbria to take on Whitehaven in an all-Championship tie.

Batley Bulldogs also face a difficult all-second tier tie at Leigh Centurions.

Hunslet, who saw off Coventry Bears two days ago, will visit their league One rivals North Wales Crusaders.

The tie of the round could be York City Knights’ trip to fellow Championship outfit London Broncos and another contender is the all-Championship clash between hosts Sheffield Eagles and Halifax.

The Yorkshire rivals met at the Shay in the opening round of the league season when Halifax won 18-17 after trailing 17-10 with nine minutes to go.

National Conference team Underbank Rangers, who won away to League One West Wales at the weekend, were handed a huge tie at Bradford Bulls.

Another Yorkshire community club, Siddal, will have home advantage against either Keighley Cougars or Newcastle Knights and if York Acorn can win their delayed tie at Rochdale Hornets they will travel to British Army.

Doncaster will be hoping for a shock result when Bradford amateurs West Bowling visit Workington in a delayed third round tie.

The South Yorkshire outfit, who needed a last-minute try to beat Thornhill Trojans three days ago, will travel to the winners.

The full draw is: Rochdale Hornets or York Acorn v British Army, Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams, North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet, Sheffield Eagles v Halifax, Workington Town or West Bowling v Doncaster, Bradford Bulls v Underbank Rangers, Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders or London Skolars, London Broncos v York City Knights, Swinton Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers, Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs, Siddal v Keighley Cougars or Newcastle Thunder, Widnes Vikings v Oldham.

Ties will be played on the weekend of February 22-23.

The draw for the first round of the Coral Women's Challenge Cup (ties to be played on Sunday March 1) is: Durham v British Army, Wigan St Patricks v Whitley Bay Barbarians, RAF v Keighley Cougars, Nottingham v Halifax. Byes: Hull KR, Rochdale Hornets, Cutsyke, East Leeds.