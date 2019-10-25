Hemsworth fighter Scott Askham set to face KSW legend

Hemsworth mixed martial arts fighter Scott Askham is aiming for a big finish to the year after being announced on the bill for the KSW 52 show in Poland on December 7.

Middleweight champion Askham is set for a big challenge after being granted the fight he has been looking for since joining the KSW promotion.

He is set to face KSW legend Mamed Khalidov in a catchweight contest that will top the bill on the card being put together to take place at the Gliwice Arena, Poland.

Askham will be looking to maintain his unbeaten record in KSW.

He remains undefeated since leaving the UFC promotion in 2017. After beating Luke Barnatt in an all-British fight at ACB 70, the Hemsworth man signed with KSW and in his debut for them he stopped Polish fan favourite Michal Materla.

He followed up with a similarly impressive stoppage of Marcin Wojcik before beating Materla in a rematch to win the vacant KSW middleweight title.

Askham’s next fight will see him step up to meet the respected Khalidov, who has a record of 34-6-2 and is a former KSW light heavyweight and middleweight champion.

It is a match Askham has been looking for since signing with KSW, but Khalidov initially announced his retirement after he lost a light heavyweight championship fight to Tomasz Narkun at KSW 46 last December. He previously enjoyed an unbeaten run of 20 fights in the promotion and relinquished the middleweight title belt currently in the possession of the Hemsworth fighter.