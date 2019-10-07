Heavy rain forces abandonment of scheduled Pontefract race meeting

Pontefract’s scheduled race meeting today has been abandoned followed further heavy overnight rain.

After passing an inspection yesterday the racecourse was deemed unfit for racing this morning after a further 4.5mm rain fell on saturated ground and the forecast was for more heavy rain today.

Since September 22 more than 130mm of rain has been measured at the track.

For anyone who had tickets or were planning to come to today’s race meeting, the following arrangements have been made:

PRE-BOOKED TICKETS AND BADGES

Refunds will be processed this afternoon and funds should be returned to your bank within 3-4 working days.

YORKSHIRE POSTCODE PROMOTION

If you have an ‘HD’ postcode and received a free ticket through the postcode promotion for today, please send the ticket back to the course, along with your name and address, and it will be swapped for a ticket for the race meeting on Monday, October 21.

OVER 60s FREE DAY

The free day for Over 60s has been re-arranged for Monday, April 20, 2020. Those aged 60 or above will once again have free entry to the Grandstand & Paddock or Picnic Enclosures on this day.