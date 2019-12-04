Fixture schedule set for Castleford Tigers' return to reserves action

Castleford Tigers' fixture list for the return of reserves in 2020 has been published – alongside the schedule for the new Under 18s competition.

The Tigers and Leeds Rhinos are scheduled to play the first match in the revived Reserves League on Thursday, January 30.

Each of the 14 teams will play 18 matches and the last round of fixtures will be on the weekend of August 30 with no play-offs. The team finishing top of the table will be crowned champions.

The Academy Championship kicks off a month later than the Reserves League with the Tigers facing Warrington in round one.

The fixtures are:

RESERVES

Thursday, Jan 30 - Leeds Rhinos - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Saturday, Feb 8 - Widnes Vikings - Halton Stadium - 2pm

Thursday, Feb 13 - St Helens - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Thursday, Feb 20 - Bradford Bulls - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Saturday, Mar 7 - London Broncos - Trailfinders RFC - 3pm

Friday, Mar 20 - Salford Red Devils - AJ Bell Stadium - 5.45pm

Thursday, Apr 2 - Hull KR - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Friday, Apr 24 - Huddersfield Giants - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Saturday, May 9 - Warrington Wolves - Victoria Park - 12pm

Thursday, May 14 - Wigan Warriors - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Thursday, May 21 - Wakefield Trinity - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Thursday, May 28 - Hull FC – TBC - 7.30pm

Sunday, Jun 14 - Newcastle Thunder - Kingston Park - 12.45pm

Thursday, Jun 25 - Widnes Vikings - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Friday, Jul 10 - Leeds Rhinos - Emerald Headingley Stadium - 5.30pm

Saturday, Jul 25 - Huddersfield Giants – TBC - 2pm

Thursday, Aug 13 - Hull FC - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Sunday, Aug 30 - Hull KR - Hull College Craven Park - 12.30pm

ACADEMY

Saturday, Feb 29 - Warrington Wolves - Castleford Panthers - 2pm

Saturday, Mar 7 - London Broncos - Trailfinders RFC - 1pm

Saturday, Mar 14 - Hull FC - Castleford Panthers - 2pm

Thursday, Mar 26 - Bradford Bulls - Bradford Dudley Hill - 7.30pm

Saturday, Apr 4 - Hull KR - Castleford Panthers - 2pm

Thursday, Apr 9 - Widnes Vikings - Halton Stadium - 7.30pm

Saturday, Apr 18 - Wakefield Trinity - Mobile Rocket Stadium - 5.30pm

Saturday, Apr 25 - Huddersfield Giants - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 2pm

Saturday, May 2 - Leeds Rhinos - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 2pm

Saturday, Jun 6 - Wigan Warriors - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 2pm

Sunday, Jun 14 - Newcastle Thunder - Kingston Park - 11am

Friday, Jun 19 - St Helens - Totally Wicked Stadium - 5.30pm

Sunday, Jun 28 - Widnes Vikings - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 2pm

Thursday, Jul 2 - Warrington Wolves - Victoria Park - 7pm

Wednesday, Jul 15 - Bradford Bulls - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 7.30pm

Saturday, Aug 1 - Hull FC - Bishop Burton - 12pm

Saturday, Aug 22 - Newcastle Thunder - The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - 2pm

Friday, Sep 4 - Leeds Rhinos - Emerald Headingley Stadium - 5.30pm