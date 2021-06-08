Elmsall RC riders record their fastest times of 2021

Steve Scott.

Both took part in the Melton Olympic VTTA event on the A46, recording times of 56:51 and 58:28 respectively.

An early morning Sunday start saw Karl Caton record an impressive 21:12 in his first outing for two years to finish in eighth place in the Drighlington BC 20 miles tt at Dishforth.

Steve Scott took part in the same event and recorded a time of 23:46.

Six members rode up into the hills on Saturday to have refreshments in Holmfirth. They were led by Andy Jones and Geoff Davis.

Another group led by Martyn Clift saw riders cover 60 miles.

Sunday had five riders enjoy the sunny climate, doing a 50 miles ride around Pollington and Snaith.