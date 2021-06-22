Elmsall RC cyclists out in force on the roads

Cycling news

Saturday saw a big turnout covering the 60 mile route known as the Witches Nose. This was from Js Cycles in Knottingley and went via Womersley, Snaith, Carlton, Drax, Ulleskelf, Towton, Sherburn in Elmet and finished at Birkin Fisheries.

There were three group rides of all abilities undertaking the journey.

A charity ride organised by K Velo raised almost £1200 for two local spinal units with four lady members Anita Mariner, Jo Jarvis, Jayne Clift and Jane Wilson completing the ride.

Sunday was an epic day for Shaun White, Martyn Clift and Dave Hemingway who did the Way of the Roses ride from Morecambe across to the east coast of Bridlington, covering 170 miles.

Sunday had John Martin 1:00:00 (25 mph) and Steve Scott 1:02:14 riding the Hartlepool CC 25 miles tt at Crawthorne to Knayton and back on the A168.