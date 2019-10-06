Double national swimming success for Upton’s Oliver Peace

Upton’s multi sports star Oliver Peace returned home triumphant after winning big at a national swimming gala in Liverpool.

Oliver, 27, who has autism, competed at the 14th annual British Learning Disabilities Swimming Championships, a partnership event hosted by Mencap Sport and Special Olympics GB. The competition, held at Lifestyles Everton Park, Liverpool, attracted talented swimmers from across the UK, as well as visiting guests from Sweden.

With great determination and vigour, Oliver won the fastest heat finals in the 25m backstroke and 25m breaststroke sprint races to become national champion in both events.

“I was very surprised and pleased to win two finals and be a double British Champion!” said Oliver.

“My Coach has helped me to improve my racing starts this year.”

Oliver also won his heats of the 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke events, to finish in second and third places overall.

Oliver, who trains and competes with Marlins ASC, based at Featherstone and Pontefract pools, will next be representing Yorkshire at the Halliwick National Swimming Gala to be held at Ebbw Vale, Wales in October.