Devastating Scott Askham wins KSW middleweight title

Hemsworth fighter Scott Askham claimed the vacant KSW middleweight title when he produced a devastating knockout finish to stop Michal Materla in their top of the bill contest at the ERGO Stadium in Gdansk.

After stopping Poland’s Materla in a previous KSW bout inside a round it was tougher this time for the 31-year-old, but although he was challenged he came through to clinch victory in the third round.

From the opening bell, Askham looked for the same body kick that did for his opponent in their last meeting and had some success, but Materla landed a big shot of his own before muscling Askham to the ground in a bid to nullify the Hemsworth man’s striking ability.

Askham found his range with combinations early in the second round only for Materla to once again go for a takedown.

Both fighters had success in the rest of the round with Materla slowing up after having to take more punches, kicks and knees, but managing to land a right hand that sent Askham to the ground.

The third round saw the duo slugging away before Askham began to get control and landed with his knee.

With Materla hurt, the Hemsworth fighter landed punches, kicks and a final knee that finished off the former champion who had been looking to regain his belt.

Now it is Askham with the belt, taking his record to 18 wins and four losses in his career – with four successes on the trot since he came out of the UFC – and adding the KSW crown to the BAMMA championship title he once held.

After the fight Askham dedicated his win to his daughters, the youngest of who celebrated her second birthday on the day of the contest.

He said: “I promised my daughters I would be bringing the belt home. It murders me being away from home and it’s not for nothing now.

“It’s the best moment of my MMA career and I’m happy with the way the fight went.

“The fans got to see a bit more of my game. They could see that I can come through these things and I felt in control for 99 per cent of the time.

“He showed he was a good grappler and did some clever things. It was a good fight.”

Askham is now being lined up for his possible next fight at KSW 50, which is taking place at Wembley Arena on September 14.