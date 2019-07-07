Daryl Powell disappointed but still believes he can win silverware with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell admitted Friday night's game against Leeds Rhinos was a disappointing way to celebrate signing his new deal with the club.

Earlier in the day it was confirmed that Powell had signed a contract to stay with the Tigers until at least the end of 2022, but he was left hugely disappointed by the 18-10 result and performance against his former club.

He said: "It wasn't a great way to celebrate it was it with that kind of performance?

"But I feel we can achieve something special here. I've been here since 2013 and we've grown into a team and a club that's in and amongst it every year.

"I want to finish the job and help us to bring some silverware to the club.

"It's going to be tough this year. We're going to have to improve massively, but moving forward I think there's a strong future for the club and I want to be a part of that."

Powell is confident he is going to have more competition for places in the team next year following the signings confirmed in the last week.

He explained: "We've got some depth next year. That's something we've been criticised for us in our outside backs.

"I thought James Clare was good (against Leeds), particularly in the second half. He scored a couple of tries and made a line break down the middle.

"But it will be really competitive next year.

"The issued we've got at the moment is it's very hard for me to select players to take the place of players who are in the team at the minute.

"We haven't got a lot because of our injuries.

"I want to be able to change the team. If players are not playing well enough we need to get them out of there. I certainly will have to do some of that next week.

"I'm hoping Oli Holmes will be available, which gives us a little bit more.

"I've got some tough decisions to make on who I pick next week. Some of our young boys potentially will come into contention as well because they can't be much worse than what we sae.

"I was hoping for better than that, some consistency we can grab hold of. We don't know what team's turning up from week to week and that's really difficult from a coaching perspective.

"It's a difficult to team to manage at the moment because we've got 50 per cent doing their jobs consistently well."