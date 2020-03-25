Clubs wait to hear fate as rugby union season is declared over

The 2019-20 season is over for Pontefract, Knottingley, Castleford and Hemsworth Rugby Union Clubs.

A decision is yet to be made on promotion and relegation issues, but the RFU have announced the end of the season for all rugby union leagues, with the exception of the Gallagher Premiership.

Jack Beddis and Rob Scholey in action for Pontefract RUFC in the 2019-20 season. Picture: Jonathan Buck

An RFU statement read: “In order to provide clarity and to assist with immediate and longer term planning, the Rugby Football Union is announcing the end of the 2019/20 rugby season for all league, cup and county rugby in England.

“The only exception to this is the Gallagher Premiership, who we are in active discussions with to review possible best next steps.

“When current government advice on social distancing measures changes, we will naturally encourage rugby training and friendlies to recommence.

“I would like to personally thank everyone for their swift actions in suspending rugby activity, this is not an easy time and I know many of you will have concerns that go beyond the game.

“We are working through the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a thorough process to ensure fair and balanced outcomes for the game. We will communicate these outcomes by the middle of April. While we would like to provide all the answers now, we need some time to get it right for the best interests of the game.

“Rest assured we are working on this as a priority and we will continue to send weekly updates to clubs.”

As things stand Knottingley have most to lose if the season is scrapped as they stand in second place, filling one of the promotion places in Yorkshire Three with what have been six games to play. But just below them in third are Baildon, four points below, but with a game in hand so they would also have fancied their chances of promotion. Castleford are mid-table in eighth while Hemsworth stand in 11th with games in hand on the relegation candidates below.

Pontefract have battled their way out of the bottom two in Yorkshire One so will feel they should be safe from relegation.

