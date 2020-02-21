Christine McCarthy wins multiple awards at Pontefract Athletics Club presentation night

Christine McCarthy was a big winner when she received five awards at Pontefract Athletics Club’s presentation night, at Greywood Hall, Whitwood.

It was the first time that the awards ceremony had been held at this venue and there was an impressive turnout of 135 for the occasion, consisting of senior members of the club, junior members and their parents.

Christine McCarthy receives the Cyril Jones Athlete of the Year Award from Cyril Jones.

The awards were all for outstanding achievements in 2019.

Christine received the Cyril Jones Athlete of the Year award. This is made to the person, who is considered to be the best all-round athlete at the club across the three disciplines of road running, track and field and cross country.

In road running, Christine achieved world class performances on the World Masters Athletics age grading calculations at 5K, 10K, 10 miles and half marathon. She is the first athlete at Pontefract AC to achieve world class at any distance on the roads, which is for times of more than 90% of the world record for someone of the same age and gender.

In track and field, Christine set three club records within her age group at 800 metres, 1500 metres and 3000 metres.

In cross country, she had two good runs in the Yorkshire Championships and the Northern Athletics Championships.

Christine also received awards for being the Road Running Grand Prix Ladies winner, the Ladies Marathon Runner of the Year, the Road Running Rankings winner and the ladies winner of the Pontefract AC 5K series of races.

Nathan Doy was the Road Running Grand Prix Men’s winner and also the men’s winner of the Pontefract AC 5K series.

Caroline Haigh and Nigel Taylor were the winners of the Road Running Grand Prix Division Two and Pam Green and Christopher Hartley were the Division Three winners.

Jodi Hayward received the Gregory Skelton Road Runner of the Year award and Julie Ruby collected the trophy for being the most improved runner on the roads.

James Grant won the Trail Running Grand Prix Division One award and Andrew Waite won the Division Two trophy.

Scott Daly won the award for Mens Marathon Runner of the Year.

Elliot Prentice was the U15/U17 Boys winner in the Pontefract AC 5K series and Niamh Atkinson was the U15/U17 Girls winner.

Alex Charman-Tyson was the winner of the Junior Boys 2K series of races and Katie Kelly the winner of the Junior Girls 2K series.

Nigel Taylor received the trophy for winning the club’s 10K Winter Handicap.

Jack Holmes was the Male Junior Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

He won a silver medal in the Under 13 boys high jump in the Yorkshire Championships last May with a clearance of 1.30 metres. By the end of the outdoor season at the end of September, he had improved the Under 13 boys club record for the high jump to 1.55 metres, which placed him 11th in the UK rankings.

Elizabeth Teece was the Female Junior Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

She won the bronze medal in the Under 13 girls high jump in the Yorkshire Championships in May with a clearance of 1.25 metres and by the end of the season she had improved to 1.33 metres.

Cameron Howes was the Male Senior Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

He won the gold medal in the Under 20 men’s high jump in the Yorkshire Championships with 1.90 metres and later in the year set a club high jump record for Under 20 and senior men with 1.95 metres.

Tracy Anaman was the Female Senior Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

During the year, Tracy set club records for Under 20 and senior ladies in the long jump with 4.84 metres and in the triple jump with 10.36 metres.

Katie Kelly received the trophy for Most Improved Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Francesca Ward was the winner of the trophy for the club’s 1500 Metres Handicap series.

Steve Lowe was the Senior Mens Cross Country Runner of the Year and he also received the award for being Road Running Rankings runner-up.

Alice Smith was the Senior Ladies Cross Country Runner of the Year, Tom Shinkins was the Junior Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year and Julia Rutkowska was the Junior Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Francesca Ward, Tom Shinkins, Phoebe Atkinson, Alex Charman-Tyson, Niamh Atkinson, Elliot Prentice, Jack Kinnear, Ruth Simmons and Steve Lowe all received awards for winning the club’s cross country championships within their respective age groups.

Francesca Ward, Emily Kelly, Jessica Lilley, Julia Rutkowska, Katie Kelly, Isobel Sutton, Elizabeth Teece, Niamh Atkinson, Alice Dolman, Caitlin Howes, Jasmine Bate, Jane Williams, Owen Lilley, Jamie Humphreys, Jaedon Williams, Charles Fryer, Jack Holmes, Archie Fraser, Harrison Carter, Callum Eastwood, Elliot Prentice, Jack Kinnear, Cameron Howes, Anthony Bowyer and Richard Howes all received awards for winning events within the club’s track and field championships.