Castleford Tigers supporters have chance to meet new signings

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club are holding their annual general meeting and meet the new signings evening tomorrow night (Tuesday).

The event is sponsored by Carpet Magic, Kippax, and takes place at the George V WMC with the annual meeting for CTSC members only at 7.30pm and the meet the signings evening open to everyone with free entry from 8pm.

New signings set to attend the event are Danny Richardson, Tyla Hepi, George Griffin, Darrell Olpherts and Sosaia Feki. There will also be a raffle and a rugby card.

Membership for 2020 are available on the night. Prices are gold membership £15, which includes exclusive CTSC draw string bag, CTSC key ring and CTSC water bottle; and standard membership £7.50.