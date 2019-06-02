Castleford Tigers supporters enjoy opportunity to talk to new recruits

Fans took the chance to speak to Castleford Tigers’ four 2019 recruits when a meet the new boys event took place in the Signs and Designs Restaurant.

Cheyse Blair, Chris Clarkson, Jordan Rankin and Daniel Smith attended the Castleford Tigers Supporters Club event, which was sponsored by EHS Domestic Appliances. A good attendance ensured a warm welcome was given to the players and £185 was made on the night.

The first 15 questions put to the players covered their early years, influences, previous clubs, nicknames, the best players played with and against. It was then onto views about being a full-time rugby league player, social media, the best and worst things being a player and ambitions for the team.

The next set of questions were general fun based and covered favourite things, TV, music, holiday destinations, food and who the players would most like to meet. With plenty of great answers there was plenty of laughter and the audience enjoyed this part of the evening.

The second half of the evening consisted of questions from the audience, covering the team’s form, contracts, playing at Cas, facilities, team spirit, injuries and the rest of the season.

The next CTSC event is a youth development performance evening taking place on Tuesday, June 18 in the Signs and Designs Restaurant, with a 7.30pm start.

The event is sponsored by Aysgarth Falls Hotel and Glasshus Facades and will involve a presentation from Darren Higgins, plus special guests Tony Smith (U19s coach) and three players. Members £1, non-members £3 with a raffle and 2019 membership available on the night.