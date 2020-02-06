Castleford Tigers supporters' chance to quiz first team coaches

Castleford Tigers fans have a chance to quiz the club's coaching staff on developments with the team in the latest supporters club event next week.

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club is hosting their popular ‘Meet The Coaches’ night at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle's Legends Lounge next Tuesday (February 11), from 7.45pm.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Six of the Tigers’ first team coaching staff will be in attendance for a question and answer session when the way the team is going, how pre-season went, prospects for the year ahead and much more will be up for discussion.

Head coach Daryl Powell, assistant coaches Danny Orr and Ryan Sheridan, head of analysis Ste Mills, head of strength & conditioning Jamie Bell and head physiotherapist Matty Crowther have been confirmed to be attending.

The event is open to all at a cost of £3 while it is just £1 for Castleford Tigers Supporters Club members with 2020 memberships available to buy on the night, or at the home game against Wigan Warriors on Friday in the Legends Lounge where membership cards and packs will be ready for pick-up for anyone who has already joined the CTSC for 2020.